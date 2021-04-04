Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 45.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,304 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,175,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,524,000 after buying an additional 2,052,937 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 444.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,172,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,583,000 after buying an additional 1,773,809 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,179,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,739,000 after buying an additional 990,795 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter worth $34,053,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,622,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,593,000 after buying an additional 597,030 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NRG opened at $37.46 on Friday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $44.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.19 and a 200 day moving average of $35.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($1.08). NRG Energy had a net margin of 43.90% and a return on equity of 50.32%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.83%.

NRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $59.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of NRG Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NRG Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.17.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

