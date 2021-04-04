The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 1,063 Shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Brady were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Brady by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brady during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Brady during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Brady by 168.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brady during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 74.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brady alerts:

In related news, VP Russell Shaller sold 2,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $144,422.19. Also, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total transaction of $82,548.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,959.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,396 shares of company stock worth $3,434,512. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRC opened at $55.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.68. Brady Co. has a 52 week low of $37.47 and a 52 week high of $57.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.79.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Brady had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $265.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brady Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Brady’s payout ratio is 41.71%.

BRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Brady in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

Brady Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.