The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 4,356 Shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,356 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of NanoString Technologies worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSTG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 6,163.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 198,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 194,839 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

NanoString Technologies stock opened at $68.16 on Friday. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $86.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.86 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 8.94, a quick ratio of 8.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.17.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.47% and a negative return on equity of 68.96%. The business had revenue of $36.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.65 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other NanoString Technologies news, Director Robert Hershberg sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $108,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,181.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP J. Chad Brown sold 8,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $519,908.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,597 shares of company stock valued at $7,590,631 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NSTG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NanoString Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG).

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.