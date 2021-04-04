Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stock Position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 31,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 265,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,684,000 after acquiring an additional 16,182 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 51,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial stock opened at $31.50 on Friday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $31.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of -0.26.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.37. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 52.12% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $455.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.12 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.38%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VIRT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Virtu Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.56.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

