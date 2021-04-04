Credit Suisse AG Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 65.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,260 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Calavo Growers in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Calavo Growers in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Calavo Growers by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Calavo Growers in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Calavo Growers in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

In related news, VP Robert J. Wedin sold 2,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $187,290.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,697.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CVGW shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Calavo Growers from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. DA Davidson started coverage on Calavo Growers in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Calavo Growers from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Calavo Growers in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.25.

CVGW opened at $77.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -99.03 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.24 and a 200-day moving average of $72.85. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.42 and a 52-week high of $85.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $220.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

Recommended Story: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVGW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW).

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.