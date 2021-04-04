Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of Middlesex Water worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSEX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Middlesex Water by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,357,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,353,000 after purchasing an additional 46,382 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Middlesex Water by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 417,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,236,000 after purchasing an additional 45,427 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Middlesex Water by 7.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,766,000 after purchasing an additional 17,275 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Middlesex Water by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 101,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after acquiring an additional 14,473 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Middlesex Water in the third quarter valued at approximately $837,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Middlesex Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

MSEX opened at $79.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.69 and its 200-day moving average is $71.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Middlesex Water has a twelve month low of $53.70 and a twelve month high of $85.92.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.00 million. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 27.34%. As a group, analysts forecast that Middlesex Water will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.23%.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

