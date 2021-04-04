Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 9,258 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 86.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,258 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $62.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $26.95 and a 52-week high of $63.35.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $796.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.85 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 33.61%.

PNR has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pentair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.29.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.