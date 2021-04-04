Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.92.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

In other news, Director Michael J. Foster sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $104,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,685.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 30,805 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 351.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 9,960 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,001,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,854,000 after purchasing an additional 486,536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $18.14 on Friday. Sabra Health Care REIT has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $18.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 4.15%. Equities analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.52%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

