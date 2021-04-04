Credit Suisse AG Boosts Holdings in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DDS. Greenlight Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Dillard’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,303,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 219.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 57,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 39,788 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 37,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 20,156 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 315,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,529,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $566,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total value of $45,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,698. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

DDS opened at $92.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.72. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $128.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -29.55 and a beta of 0.80.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.78. Dillard’s had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. Dillard’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is 14.39%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DDS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Dillard’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up from $54.00) on shares of Dillard’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Dillard’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.17.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates as a fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishing retailer in the southwest, southeast, and midwest regions of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

