Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Raises Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5,763.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,813 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $86,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $2,214,000. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 257,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $450,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,159 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $79,114,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG opened at $2,137.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,071.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,803.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,079.81 and a 12 month high of $2,152.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $15.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total value of $91,392.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,172.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,532 shares of company stock valued at $23,463,201 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,390.00 price target (up previously from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,199.44.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.