Credit Suisse AG Raises Position in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,873 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Mesa Laboratories were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MLAB. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $567,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,438 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,920,000 after purchasing an additional 13,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,766 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 223 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.78, for a total transaction of $60,606.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,461.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO John Sakys sold 2,500 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.84, for a total value of $659,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,436 shares of company stock valued at $2,582,367 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLAB stock opened at $248.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -355.07 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 14.34 and a quick ratio of 13.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $265.78 and a 200 day moving average of $272.91. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $202.48 and a 1 year high of $307.97.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $34.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.30 million. Mesa Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 6.39% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 15.20%.

Mesa Laboratories Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.