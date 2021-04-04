Credit Suisse AG Purchases 21,943 Shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,943 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.11% of Innoviva worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INVA. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innoviva during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innoviva during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innoviva during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Innoviva during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innoviva during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INVA opened at $11.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.42. The company has a current ratio of 146.75, a quick ratio of 146.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.64. Innoviva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.21 and a 12-month high of $15.62.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. Innoviva had a net margin of 67.16% and a return on equity of 53.99%. The firm had revenue of $90.48 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Innoviva, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Innoviva, Inc. acquired 1,867,912 shares of Innoviva stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $6,070,714.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on INVA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innoviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

