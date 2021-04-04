Credit Suisse AG Sells 8,765 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,765 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.07% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KLIC. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,639,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,145,000 after acquiring an additional 394,865 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,410,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,927,000 after acquiring an additional 211,541 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter worth $4,995,000. Polar Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 719,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,125,000 after acquiring an additional 134,943 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 296,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,701,000 after acquiring an additional 129,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KLIC. B. Riley increased their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.75.

NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $51.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.02. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.78 and a twelve month high of $52.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.92 and a beta of 1.18.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $267.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is currently 58.95%.

In other news, Director Gregory F. Milzcik acquired 2,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.31 per share, with a total value of $100,046.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 71,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,114,162.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,688 shares in the company, valued at $864,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,078 shares of company stock worth $2,295,868. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.