1,900,000 Shares in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,843,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 2.47% of iShares MSCI China ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 185.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,009,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,714,000 after buying an additional 655,314 shares during the last quarter. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,226,000. ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $23,658,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 591,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,901,000 after buying an additional 183,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 572,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,425,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MCHI stock opened at $82.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.57. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1 year low of $55.94 and a 1 year high of $97.55.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

