AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 67.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 421,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 856,436 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in AAR were worth $15,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in AAR by 18.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in AAR during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in AAR by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AAR during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AAR during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

AAR stock opened at $42.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.18 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. AAR Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $45.49.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $410.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.89 million. AAR had a positive return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. AAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $102,681.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,260.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 7,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $338,500.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,132,155.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,696 shares of company stock worth $2,855,148 in the last three months. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on AIR. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AAR from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist upped their price objective on AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on AAR from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Benchmark upped their price objective on AAR from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

