Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 18,937 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 82.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,937 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Booking were worth $93,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quantum Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BKNG. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,029.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,229.00 to $2,710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,237.87.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,382.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,304.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,044.99. The company has a market capitalization of $97.59 billion, a PE ratio of 71.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,203.08 and a 1-year high of $2,469.58.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $23.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.