Northern Trust Corp Sells 37,666 Shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,026,711 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 37,666 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.25% of Ferro worth $15,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ferro in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Ferro in the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ferro in the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Ferro in the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ferro in the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ferro from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

FOE stock opened at $16.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -283.12, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.65. Ferro Co. has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $18.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.67.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $259.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.61 million. Ferro had a positive return on equity of 16.41% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ferro Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Peter T. Thomas sold 11,313 shares of Ferro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $175,012.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 858,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,275,085.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mark Hugo Duesenberg sold 15,854 shares of Ferro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $243,517.44. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 243,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,301.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

