Oppenheimer Increases Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Price Target to $190.00

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) had its price objective boosted by Oppenheimer from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Acuity Brands from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Friday, January 8th. William Blair raised shares of Acuity Brands from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $124.71 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Acuity Brands from $152.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acuity Brands currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $142.09.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

NYSE:AYI opened at $168.90 on Thursday. Acuity Brands has a 1-year low of $70.55 and a 1-year high of $171.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.77 and a 200 day moving average of $116.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 14.50%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.