Credit Suisse AG Boosts Holdings in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 80.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,783 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FOCS. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Focus Financial Partners by 294.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 5,259 shares during the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stone Point Capital Llc sold 683,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $31,565,041.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 304,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $14,051,314.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,062,791 shares of company stock valued at $141,500,944. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $43.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.68 and a 200 day moving average of $43.19. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 180.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $56.56.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FOCS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Focus Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.56.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

