The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 2,535 Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of Livent worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Livent by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 153,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Livent by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 124,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Livent by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Livent by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 168,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Livent by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 209,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LTHM shares. TheStreet cut shares of Livent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Livent in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Livent in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.73.

LTHM stock opened at $18.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.00, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.13. Livent Co. has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.03 million. Livent had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Livent Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 4,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $110,251.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,344,830.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

