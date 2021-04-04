BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,137 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.08% of BancFirst worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BancFirst by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,225,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,355,000 after acquiring an additional 142,310 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in BancFirst by 34.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 636,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,219,000 after acquiring an additional 164,677 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BancFirst by 8.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,891,000 after acquiring an additional 19,876 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in BancFirst by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 259,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BancFirst by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 242,854 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,255,000 after acquiring an additional 17,394 shares during the period. 37.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BANF stock opened at $70.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.33. BancFirst Co. has a 1-year low of $29.27 and a 1-year high of $77.38.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $114.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.85 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 21.31%. Analysts anticipate that BancFirst Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 33.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, SVP Kelly Foster sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $151,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $151,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David E. Rainbolt sold 21,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $1,439,054.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,266 shares of company stock valued at $9,428,486 over the last quarter. 38.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

