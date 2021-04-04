The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 1,339 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Green Dot during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Green Dot during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Green Dot during the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Green Dot during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Green Dot by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 72,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total value of $3,327,888.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,790.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Kristina S. Lockwood sold 1,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $73,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,263 shares in the company, valued at $630,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 439,408 shares of company stock worth $23,075,186. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GDOT shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Green Dot has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.58.

Shares of Green Dot stock opened at $46.99 on Friday. Green Dot Co. has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $64.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.21 and a beta of 0.95.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.13. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $284.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Green Dot Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

