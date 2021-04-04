NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Stake Raised by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 380,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,607 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $16,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NXRT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 423.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 260,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,175,000 after acquiring an additional 210,474 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,290,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,523,000 after buying an additional 164,367 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 320,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,557,000 after buying an additional 147,529 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 14.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,048,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,502,000 after buying an additional 131,011 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 697,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,518,000 after buying an additional 66,878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXRT opened at $46.62 on Friday. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $21.06 and a one year high of $47.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 8.95%. Analysts anticipate that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3413 per share. This is a boost from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.27%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

NexPoint Residential Trust Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

