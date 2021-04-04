Northern Trust Corp Sells 9,160 Shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,234,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,160 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.06% of Ecopetrol worth $15,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Ecopetrol by 4,560.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 188,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after acquiring an additional 183,968 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Ecopetrol by 248.6% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,024,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,078,000 after acquiring an additional 730,379 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Ecopetrol in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Ecopetrol by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 53,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Ecopetrol by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 150,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 31,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

EC stock opened at $12.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $14.47. The stock has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.86.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EC shares. UBS Group cut Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Ecopetrol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America raised Ecopetrol from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Ecopetrol from $13.00 to $14.70 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Ecopetrol from $13.00 to $14.70 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ecopetrol has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.70.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels segments. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas. It also transports and distributes hydrocarbons and derivative products.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.