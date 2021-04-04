Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,808,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 157,402 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust were worth $15,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 259,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 143,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

DHC stock opened at $4.75 on Friday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -6.42, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.37.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.33%. Equities research analysts predict that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.05%.

Several analysts have recently commented on DHC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diversified Healthcare Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.21.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Recommended Story: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.