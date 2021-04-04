Credit Suisse AG Boosts Holdings in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,643 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in National Bank were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Bank during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of National Bank by 16.1% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Bank during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of National Bank by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Bank by 180.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570 shares during the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday.

NBHC stock opened at $40.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.05. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $21.12 and a 1-year high of $43.21.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $81.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.43 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 23.03%. On average, analysts predict that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. National Bank’s payout ratio is presently 32.94%.

National Bank Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

