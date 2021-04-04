Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,493 shares of the software’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,285,163 shares of the software’s stock worth $249,312,000 after acquiring an additional 113,581 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Altair Engineering by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,280,819 shares of the software’s stock valued at $132,698,000 after buying an additional 22,694 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Altair Engineering by 3.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,617 shares of the software’s stock valued at $11,529,000 after buying an additional 8,124 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Altair Engineering by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 225,020 shares of the software’s stock valued at $13,091,000 after buying an additional 14,487 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Altair Engineering by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 146,767 shares of the software’s stock valued at $8,769,000 after buying an additional 10,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

ALTR opened at $63.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -316.60 and a beta of 1.53. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.04 and a 52-week high of $68.58.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $133.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.54 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. On average, research analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Altair Engineering news, CMO Amy Messano sold 570 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.51, for a total transaction of $35,060.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder R. Scapa Declaration Of James sold 6,998 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $421,629.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,998 shares in the company, valued at $421,629.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 276,344 shares of company stock worth $17,041,970. Insiders own 29.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Altair Engineering to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Altair Engineering Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling, and embedded systems.

