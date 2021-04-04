The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 5,596 Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 3,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the third quarter worth about $90,000. 62.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $129,300.00. Also, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $612,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CDE opened at $9.38 on Friday. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $12.60. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.23 and its 200 day moving average is $8.65.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 34.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $228.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.01 million. Analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CDE shares. Roth Capital upgraded Coeur Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James set a $11.00 price objective on Coeur Mining and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coeur Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.94.

Coeur Mining Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 112,520 net acres located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine covers an area of approximately 16,494 net acres situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 90,156 net acres located in British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Article: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.