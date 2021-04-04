Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $40.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. is a life sciences company providing products for the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines and support research on human diseases. The company offer products and services in the fields of nucleic acid synthesis, bioprocess impurity detection and analysis, protein labeling and detection to biopharmaceutical, vaccine, diagnostics and cell and gene therapy companies. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO, Calif. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MRVI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group started coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Maravai LifeSciences has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.33.

NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $34.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.99. Maravai LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $23.62 and a 1-year high of $40.24.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $98.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.48 million. On average, analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth $333,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth $397,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth $422,000.

