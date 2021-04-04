Raphael J. Shemanski Sells 5,000 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Stock

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total transaction of $415,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of BCO opened at $79.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -316.96 and a beta of 1.53. The Brink’s Company has a 12-month low of $33.17 and a 12-month high of $84.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.76.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.63. The Brink’s had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 95.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Brink’s Company will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.42%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in The Brink’s in the first quarter worth about $2,633,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in The Brink’s by 13.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Brink’s by 24.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Brink’s during the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Brink’s by 14.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 64,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 8,177 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of The Brink’s from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of The Brink’s in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.80.

About The Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and network infrastructure services.

