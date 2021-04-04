Barclays PLC Sells 7,135 Shares of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO)

Barclays PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,135 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Fortress Biotech were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fortress Biotech by 85.9% in the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 8,224,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,229,000 after buying an additional 3,800,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fortress Biotech by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,719,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,960,000 after buying an additional 160,153 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Fortress Biotech by 29.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,163,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,701,000 after buying an additional 268,107 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Fortress Biotech by 3,331.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 928,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after buying an additional 901,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fortress Biotech by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 103,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortress Biotech alerts:

NASDAQ:FBIO opened at $3.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.99 and a 200 day moving average of $3.41. Fortress Biotech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.79 and a 52-week high of $5.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 2.43.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 44.08% and a negative net margin of 131.98%. Equities analysts forecast that Fortress Biotech, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FBIO shares. Dawson James raised their target price on Fortress Biotech from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.58.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ximino to treat inflammatory lesions of severe acne vulgaris.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.