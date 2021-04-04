Barclays PLC Reduces Stake in Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC)

Barclays PLC lowered its holdings in Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Independence were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IHC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Independence by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,231,000 after buying an additional 17,114 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Independence by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 14,302 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Independence by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Independence by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Independence by 130.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IHC opened at $40.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.20. The company has a market capitalization of $596.47 million, a PE ratio of 145.33 and a beta of 0.72. Independence Holding has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $44.15.

Independence (NYSE:IHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $119.34 million for the quarter. Independence had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 0.98%.

Independence Company Profile

Independence Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in life and health insurance business. The company's dental portfolio includes indemnity and PPO plans for employer groups of two or more lives, and for individuals within affinity groups; vision plans that offer a flat reimbursement amount for exams and materials; and short-term medical products for people with temporary needs for health coverage.

