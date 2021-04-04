Barclays PLC Has $72,000 Position in Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS)

Barclays PLC reduced its position in shares of Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) by 62.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,337 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Lawson Products were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lawson Products by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Lawson Products by 302.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Lawson Products by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Lawson Products by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Lawson Products by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAWS opened at $51.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.18 million, a PE ratio of 41.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19. Lawson Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.56 and a 1 year high of $60.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.07.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $98.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.45 million. Lawson Products had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 3.47%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lawson Products, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on LAWS. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Lawson Products from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Lawson Products Profile

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, cutting tools and abrasives, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

