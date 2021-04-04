Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,974 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Dyadic International were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DYAI. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Dyadic International by 67.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dyadic International by 62.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Dyadic International by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dyadic International during the third quarter worth $112,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dyadic International during the third quarter worth $114,000. 20.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DYAI stock opened at $5.67 on Friday. Dyadic International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.56 and a fifty-two week high of $10.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.20. The stock has a market cap of $155.82 million, a PE ratio of -16.68 and a beta of 0.14.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Dyadic International had a negative net margin of 539.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.54%. On average, analysts expect that Dyadic International, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. The company utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic proteins.

