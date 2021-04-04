Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lowered its holdings in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,988 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Acacia Research were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 202.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acacia Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acacia Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Acacia Research by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 20,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Acacia Research in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Acacia Research stock opened at $6.39 on Friday. Acacia Research Co. has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $9.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.87 and a 200 day moving average of $4.80. The company has a market capitalization of $314.89 million, a P/E ratio of 53.25 and a beta of 0.81.

Acacia Research Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, and patents technologies through its subsidiaries. Its operating subsidiaries assist patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios, the protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use, the generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies and, if necessary, with the enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies.

