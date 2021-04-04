Barclays PLC Has $79,000 Stake in Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Red River Bancshares were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 301.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Red River Bancshares by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Red River Bancshares by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Red River Bancshares by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 8,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Red River Bancshares by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 271,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,439,000 after acquiring an additional 23,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Red River Bancshares alerts:

Red River Bancshares stock opened at $55.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.26. Red River Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.49 and a 52-week high of $65.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.59 million, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.95.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Red River Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 28.54%. The company had revenue of $24.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Red River Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Red River Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Red River Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.02%.

In other news, Director Teddy Ray Price purchased 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,192.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 342,372 shares in the company, valued at $16,433,856. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry Dale Hines sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,150 shares of company stock valued at $473,576. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Red River Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

About Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. It provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; tax-exempt loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.

Read More: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Red River Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red River Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.