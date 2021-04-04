Citigroup Inc. Raises Stock Position in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) by 544.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iTeos Therapeutics were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $3,237,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $399,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

Get iTeos Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ITOS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.80.

Shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock opened at $35.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.88. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $47.61.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43). On average, equities analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for cancer patients. Its product pipeline includes EOS-850, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial.

Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS).

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.