REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 855,300 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the February 28th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 336,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of REV Group from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of REV Group from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of REV Group from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.43.

In other REV Group news, insider Christopher M. Daniels purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $49,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,199,649.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jr. Mark A. Skonieczny purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,582.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 32,250 shares of company stock valued at $442,105. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of REV Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,532,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,931,000 after purchasing an additional 257,323 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in REV Group by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,237,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,524,000 after buying an additional 1,085,688 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in REV Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,977,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,420,000 after buying an additional 36,978 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in REV Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,908,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,815,000 after buying an additional 46,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in REV Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,181,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:REVG opened at $19.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -39.24 and a beta of 2.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.47 and its 200 day moving average is $10.67. REV Group has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $20.75.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $554.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.75 million. REV Group had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. REV Group’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts predict that REV Group will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers various fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

