Citigroup Inc. Raises Stock Position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) by 316.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 7,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 55.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. 42.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.48 on Friday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $28.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 0.03.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.15). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

In other news, EVP Thomas W. Beetham sold 2,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $54,716.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,627,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 20,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $470,039.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,448.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 70.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition.

