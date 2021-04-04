Short Interest in Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Decreases By 16.8%

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the February 28th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Franklin Universal Trust stock opened at $7.49 on Friday. Franklin Universal Trust has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $7.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FT. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,566,000 after acquiring an additional 148,554 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Universal Trust by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 461,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after buying an additional 100,256 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Universal Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $471,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Universal Trust by 201.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 35,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Universal Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.53% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Universal Trust

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

