Zacks Investment Research Downgrades National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Instruments Corporation, or NI, is an American multinational company with international operation. It is a producer of automated test equipment and virtual instrumentation software. Common applications include data acquisition, instrument control and machine vision. National Instruments has equipped engineers and scientists with tools that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. NI’s graphical system design approach to engineering provides an integrated software and hardware platform that speeds the development of any system needing measurement and control. The company’s long-term vision and focus on improving society through its technology ensures the success of its customers, employees, suppliers and shareholders. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of National Instruments from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.43.

NASDAQ NATI opened at $44.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.28. National Instruments has a twelve month low of $30.42 and a twelve month high of $47.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 1.10.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $367.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.59 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that National Instruments will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. National Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 82.44%.

In other news, SVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,325 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $106,275.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,681,485.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NATI. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in National Instruments by 1,127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,378 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 707.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,764,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,967 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $57,250,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 10,276.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 942,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,396,000 after purchasing an additional 933,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hound Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $20,003,000. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

