Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $31.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sandvik is a high-technology, engineering group with advanced products and a world-leading position within selected areas. Worldwide business activities are conducted through representation in 130 countries. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sandvik AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sandvik AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a buy rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of SDVKY opened at $27.97 on Friday. Sandvik AB has a 52 week low of $12.84 and a 52 week high of $28.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.77, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.71.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.15. Sandvik AB (publ) had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sandvik AB will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 240.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.

