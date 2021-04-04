UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $251.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “UniFirst Corporation has become an industry leader and remains one of the fastest growing companies in the Uniform and Textile Services business. Its business is the rental Lease and Sale of work clothing, uniforms, protective apparel, careerwear, and facility service products to businesses in virtually all industrial categories. The major portion of the Company’s business is Uniform Rental Service Programs, wherein it provides customers with all necessary products plus weekly cleaning, maintenance, and any needed replacements of work clothing. The Company became the first private industrial launderer to be granted a government license to process nuclear-contaminated garments. The Company has developed a separate division, UniTech Services Group, which now includes specialized plants throughout the United States and in Europe. UniFirst is a national leader in cleaning and decontaminating the garments worn by workers who maintain and refuel nuclear power and nuclear processing equipment. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and issued a $248.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

NYSE:UNF opened at $224.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.08. UniFirst has a twelve month low of $132.60 and a twelve month high of $258.86.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.03. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 7.25%. Analysts predict that UniFirst will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.03%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of UniFirst during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of UniFirst during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of UniFirst during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in shares of UniFirst during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

