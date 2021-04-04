The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Container Store Group, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of storage and organization products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, TCS and Elfa. TCS segment consists of its retail stores, ebsite and call center. Elfa segment designs and manufactures component-based shelving and drawer systems that are customizable for any area of the home, including closets, kitchens, offices and garages. The Container Store Group, Inc. is headquartered in Coppell, Texas. “

Shares of TCS stock opened at $16.42 on Friday. The Container Store Group has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $19.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.03 million, a P/E ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $275.48 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Container Store Group will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy John Flynn sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $75,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in The Container Store Group during the 4th quarter worth about $14,082,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,445,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,791,000 after purchasing an additional 45,909 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,415,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,506,000 after purchasing an additional 119,182 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The Container Store Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,309,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 316,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. 84.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

