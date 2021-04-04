Northern Trust Corp Has $14.83 Million Position in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 385,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,906 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in PetIQ were worth $14,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PetIQ by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 7,610 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in PetIQ by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in PetIQ by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 115,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 16,558 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in PetIQ by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in PetIQ by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 25,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 6,063 shares during the last quarter.

Get PetIQ alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Robert Michael Herrman sold 16,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $584,313.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 17,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,708.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Newland sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,682 shares in the company, valued at $2,760,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,582,235 shares of company stock worth $55,733,506 over the last 90 days. 24.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PETQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PetIQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:PETQ opened at $35.38 on Friday. PetIQ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.18 and a fifty-two week high of $39.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.20 and its 200 day moving average is $33.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.45.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 4.47% and a negative net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $164.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.48 million. As a group, research analysts predict that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. The company offers prescription pet medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PETQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ).

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.