Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 122,067 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,386,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,067 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 1.3% of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $494,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.17, for a total transaction of $19,113,855.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,068,605 shares in the company, valued at $36,447,455,732.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 767,094 shares of company stock worth $253,787,463 over the last ninety days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $363.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $358.56 and a 200-day moving average of $339.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.89 billion, a PE ratio of 54.47, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $227.35 and a 12 month high of $389.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.65%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $377.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.26.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

