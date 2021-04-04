CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.80.

Several equities analysts have commented on CONE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on CyrusOne from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho cut their price objective on CyrusOne from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities dropped their price target on CyrusOne from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CyrusOne in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CONE. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 4th quarter worth $110,967,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in CyrusOne by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,699,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,740,000 after buying an additional 1,255,596 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CyrusOne in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,711,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CyrusOne by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,882,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,865,000 after buying an additional 1,026,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in CyrusOne by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,780,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,224,000 after buying an additional 846,814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CONE opened at $69.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.40 and its 200 day moving average is $71.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of -267.61, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. CyrusOne has a fifty-two week low of $59.66 and a fifty-two week high of $86.77.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. Equities analysts forecast that CyrusOne will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.20%.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

