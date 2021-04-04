Citigroup Inc. Increases Position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter.

CII stock opened at $19.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.77 and a 200-day moving average of $17.21. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.96 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th.

About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

