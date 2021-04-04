Citigroup Inc. Acquires 8,222 Shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) by 270.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,222 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Avid Bioservices were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDMO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Avid Bioservices by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,845,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,376,000 after acquiring an additional 10,592 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 125.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,114,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,861,000 after purchasing an additional 620,021 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,947,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the third quarter valued at about $2,900,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 278,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the period. 58.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CDMO stock opened at $19.18 on Friday. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $22.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -191.80 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.38.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 0.20%. Research analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CDMO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Avid Bioservices in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $12.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

In other Avid Bioservices news, Director Mark R. Bamforth bought 126,000 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.18 per share, with a total value of $2,290,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

