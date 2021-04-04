Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) by 36.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,631 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Asset Mortgage Capital alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

NYSE:WMC opened at $3.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 492.20, a quick ratio of 492.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.87. The firm has a market cap of $199.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.62. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $1.37 and a 12 month high of $4.10.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 184.72% and a positive return on equity of 13.70%. On average, research analysts forecast that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.83%.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on acquiring, investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.